Are SZA and Travis Scott dating? Read on to find out

Travis Scott and SZA have ignited dating rumours and their fans are speculating that the pair are romantically involved. Travis, who dated and has two kids with Kylie Jenner, performed on stage with SZA recently. After months of speculation about a potential affair, the pair appeared together on stage making their fans believe it even more.

Travis Scott and SZA’s fans have been speculating for months about a possible romance, especially after Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's dating reports made headlines. Their fans have been all over social media trying to find hints of a relationship. Travis unexpectedly showed up on stage to perform at SZA’s concert in Manchester, UK, this month.



Multiple videos of the stars performing together surfaced online and gained plenty of views. “Travis and SZA yesterday…Making their dating rumours official on stage,” one wrote. Three million users liked the video of Travis and SZA that went viral in no time.

Fans react to Travis Scott and SZA rumours Both artists who worked on the song ''Love Galore'' together were linked by their fans in the comment section. “Travis and SZA just make sense,” one wrote. Another added, “I been saiddddd Travis and sza was dating since her first song with him they was giving off mad things in the song LOVE.”

The fandom was divided about the possible pairing of the artists. While some claimed that it was obvious the stars were dating, others called the rumours unsubstantiated and fake.

A user denied all fan's speculations by writing, “SZA and Travis are just friends!! They perform together cause they have a Collab.” Another questioned, “Do sza and travis know they are dating?” why people saying travis and sza are together 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/9QIPagbUkh — Cherryyyy ༺♡༻ (@yadaddyfavxoxo) June 29, 2023 × A third was surprised as they wrote, “Travis and SZA???? Did I miss sum?” Multiple people thought that if the rapper and singer dated, they would be “#relationshipgoals.”

A source revealed that SZA and Travis were working on even more music together after their hit ''Open Arms''. The stars reportedly recorded something together post SZA’s Manchester show.

Travis Scott has previously dated Kylie Jenner. The pair share two children, Stormi and Aire. Multiple sources have claimed that Jenner is now dating actor Timothee Chalamet after splitting with Travis. SZA has been very private about her love life since the beginning of her career. Despite not dating anybody publicly, fans were convinced that the singer was dating Kehlani last year.

However, it appears that some wishful thinking is involved in this situation because, aside from the numerous tour appearances and musical collaborations, not much else is known.



Therefore, we should assume that the two artists are single until further notice or confirmation from them, but as always, we'll keep you updated!

