Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid back together? Here's what we know

Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid were seen dining out in London recently, sparking rumours that their relationship had been rekindled. The Oscar winner, his father George DiCaprio, and stepmother Peggy Farrar, were seen with Gigi Hadid on June 6. A few hours later, the runway model and DiCaprio were seen leaving the restaurant separately, as per TMZ.

Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a long black coat, which she matched with a black jumper and black leggings. She accessorised the ensemble with dark oval sunglasses and black pumps. Leonardo DiCaprio was dressed casually in black pants, a black bomber jacket, a baseball cap, and a face mask.

This outing comes just days after the Inception star was spotted on a yacht with Meghan Roche, who is also Gigi Hadid's friend. According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted arriving a few minutes apart at the Chiltern Firehouse, a five-star hotel in London, where they both are reported to be staying.

Rumours about Leonardo DiCaprio’s romance with the supermodel have long been doing the rounds on the internet. It was later reported that the couple had split up and Gigi Hadid wanted to focus on her work and her child Khai.

Speculation regarding Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s relationship surfaced again when the two were spotted leaving an event in New York a few minutes after each other. The duo was seen pulling off the same move at this year’s Met Gala.

Apart from Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio was recently linked with Indian-origin model Neelam Gill. The two were spotted lunching together with DiCaprio’s mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

Leonardo DiCaprio was earlier dating model-actress Camila Morrone. The couple broke up last year after a four-year-long relationship. On the work front, the actor’s latest project is Killers Of The Flower Moon, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie is by DiCaprio’s frequent collaboration Martin Scorsese. Robert De Niro is also part of the cast. The movie is set for a theatrical release on October 20.