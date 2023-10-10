Angelina Jolie looks stunning in first look pics as iconic opera singer Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie will next be seen as famed diva Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain‘s upcoming biopic Maria. The film will tell the beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer. Her story will be reimagined, keeping all her stories intact as she lived her final days in 1970s Paris.
Shoot for the biopic will begin in Paris and will carry on in places like Greece, Budapest, and Milan, over a period of eight weeks. The cast also includes actors Pierfrancesco Favino (Adagio, The Hummingbird), Alba Rohrwacher (La Chimera, Hungry Hearts), Haluk Bilginer (Winter Sleep), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog, Elvis) and Valeria Golino (Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Caos Calmo).
The script is written by Steven Knight and has producers like Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film, and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle Company.
“I am incredibly excited to start production on Maria, which I hope will bring Maria Callas’s remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina’s brilliant work and extraordinary preparation,” said Larrain.
Interestingly, Angelina Jolie’s costumes in the film are based on original garments worn by Maria Callas.
