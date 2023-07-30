Angelina Jolie is ready to date again? Here's what reports say

If reports are to be believed, Hollywood diva Angelina Jolie is all set to date again. The Eternals actress was recently spotted hunting for an apartment in New York City with her son Pax, 19, and daughter Zahara, 18, last month. While this proved that the star is ready to move out of LA and settle down and explore life in Manhattan, one source has revealed that she's not just looking for a new home but a new partner too.

As per the source, "Angelina's not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry types," a source told Life & Style about the actress' dating preference. "She wants to meet interesting people who are passionate about the arts."

Further, the source also shared that the mother of six is looking to date someone who measures up to her standards.

"She’s looking to date someone who measures up to her standards – even if they’re impossibly high!" the source said.

Angelina roamed the streets of NYC with her two children, Pax and Zahara. Wearing a white trench coat, the actress looked classy. Revealing details that Angelina is not in a hurry at all and is looking for a perfect place. The insider shares. "She’ll know it when she sees it."

"Angelina plans to split her time between Los Angeles and NYC," the source went on to reveal Angelina's plans. "She really thrives on activity and movement, and she’s excited to be in one of the greatest cities in the world."

Meanwhile, Angelina is branching out of LA anyway. Earlier this year, she announced her sustainable fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which will be launched in the fall with headquartered in NYC. "Angelina doesn’t consider herself a designer or even a great businessperson, but she’s an artist," says the source. "Atelier Jolie is a way for her to express that part of herself."

Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, 21, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple are embroiled in court cases over their kids' custody for years now.

Jolie has been staying in Los Angeles to keep her children close to their father, Brad. But as the kids get older, it will be easier for Jolie, as she doesn't need Brad's permission.

"Angelina didn’t need Brad’s permission to take Pax and Zahara to NYC because they’re legal adults now," the source explains.



As far as Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are concerned, the source said: "It won’t be long before they can make their own decisions about where they want to be."

