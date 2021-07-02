Amber Heard secretly welcomes baby girl via surrogacy, shares first picture

Amber Heard is a mom now!

The 'Aquaman' actress surprised the world with the news that she has welcomed her first child - a girl named Oonagh Paige Heard. The daughter is named after Heard late mom, Paige.

Taking to her Instagram, the 35-year-old actress shared the first peaceful picture of her with the baby and both can be seen resting. In the caption, Amber revealed the name of the girl with the birth date i.e April 8, 2021.

"I’m so excited to share this news with you," Heard wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this," she added. "My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

As per Page six, Amber welcomed her little bundle of joy with the help of surrogacy after she was told she would never be able to carry her own baby. The baby news comes months after ex-husband Johnny Depp lost his libel case against a newspaper agency over an article that labelled him a “wife beater.” involving her and five years after she filed for divorce from Depp.

Heard married the actor in February 2015, and they divorced in 2017.

According to the reports, the actress is currently dating cinematographer Bianca Butti and has been since January 2020,