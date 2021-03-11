All we know so far about Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's film on Gucci family

After stunning us with her performance in ‘A Star is Born’ with Bradley Cooper as a rising singing talent, Lady Gaga, the popstar cum actor is now featuring in ‘House of Gucci’ film opposite Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver.

After the first picture from the film teased us with what we can expect from the film on the Gucci family and the assassination of owner Maurizio Gucci by his ex wife Patrizia Reggiani, there’s more we have got our hands-on.

In new BTS scenes that have come out from the film ‘House of Gucci’ as the two stars continue filming, the film looks like something we would like to know more about. Directed by Ridley Scott and based on the true story of Patrizia who hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband, the film deals with the controversies around the heir of the eponymous luxury fashion house.

Gucci played by Adam Driver and Reggiani played by Gaga in the film married in 1973 and have two children, Allegra and Alessandra. During their marriage, while Gucci was a reckless spender, Reggiani liked all things fine in life.

In 1985, Gucci filed for divorce from Reggiani that was finally settled in 1991. A few years later, the 46-year-old heir was shot and killed by a hitman outside of his Milan office. It was later revealed that Reggiani organized the killing. She was arrested in 1997 and was dubbed the “Black Widow'' by the Italian press. The socialite was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

See some BTS snaps here:

For those unversed, Ridley Scott has been keen on making the film for a long time now. At one point of time, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio were rumored to star in the drama, based on a script by Andrea Berloff. Then, Scott tapped out and rumors swirled in 2012 that his daughter, Jordan Scott, would take over instead, with Penelope Cruz signing on for the lead role. The film switched gears once again in 2016, when it was reported that Wong Kar Wai was set to take the reins, directing the film that would now have Margot Robbie.

Now, the script of ‘House of Gucci’ is by Roberto Bentivegna. The cast also includes Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, and Reeve Carney, and many others.