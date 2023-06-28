Alia Bhatt trolled, called 'awkward', 'weird' during Heart of Stone interviews

Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her first Hollywood film Heart of Stone and while there’s lots to be proud of, netizens found her recent interview session for People magazine, “awkward”. Alia Bhatt was seen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the promotions of Heart of Stone. In the said interview, Alia was seen getting fidgety with her body language which people found “weird” among other things.

The interviewer is seen in the clip asking the actors how they manage their time between work and films. The question was first answered by Gal Gadot who is an actress and a mother, much like the Indian actress, Alia Bhatt. As Gal answers, Alia can be seen appearing indifferent, restless, and fidgeting with her hair.

A second wrote, “Alia just sitting there like an eye candy serving no purpose.” Another wrote, “Alia stop touching your hair all the time . It's so icky.”

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is about Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly skilled spy who is also a hidden member of the Charter, a clandestine group that uses cutting-edge technology to combat possible threats to global security. Her MI6 team is unaware that she works for the Charter, a clandestine peacekeeping agency that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise international threats and is kept a secret even from fellow spies.

