Academy apologises to Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather after 50 years

The Academy has formally apologised to Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather after nearly 50 years of her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars 45th Academy Awards. Littlefeather was present at the event on behalf of actor Marlon Brando, who was going to be awarded the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'The Godfather'. Brando, Littlefeather said in her speech, was declining the award for the treatment of "American Indians today by the film industry."

Her full speech read, "Hello. My name is Sacheen Littlefeather. I'm Apache and I am president of the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee. I'm representing Marlon Brando this evening and he has asked me to tell you in a very long speech, which I cannot share with you presently because of time but I will be glad to share with the press afterwards, that he very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award. And the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry – excuse me – and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee. I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that we will in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity. Thank you on behalf of Marlon Brando."

For her words, Littlefeather was escorted from the stage. Actor John Wayne was reportedly so angry that he had to be restrained by six security personnel for physically assaulting her. There were also others mocking Littlefeather's Native American background by ululations. Clint Eastwood, who was the presenter of the Best Picture award, joked that he was doing it "on behalf of all the cowboys shot in John Ford westerns over the years."

Now, a letter dated June 18 from the then president of the Academy David Rubin has surfaced. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rubin says in the letter, "The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

While reacting to the apology, Littlefeather told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was stunned. I never thought I’d live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this." She said the apology was privately presented to her by the Academy in June.