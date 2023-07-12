75th Emmy Awards might get postponed amid writers' strike: Fox wants January, TV Academy aims for November
Everyone in Hollywood is currently in a wait-and-watch mode as they hope for the WGA strike to get over.
A lot would have to change if the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike continues. The Television Academy and Fox have been in talks to shift the dates for the upcoming annual 75th Emmy Awards. The Television Academy will likely shift the show to November while Fox wants a January date for the awards ceremony.
Reportedly, as Emmy Awards nominations get announced today (July 12), the TV Academy will downplay the ceremony date while mentioning it, which is September 18 as per schedule. Everyone in the network and TV Academy know that they will not be able to meet the September date.
Everyone is hoping for the WGA strike to get over
A decision is expected to be finalised by the end of July on when and how to hold this year's Emmys. They don't intend to cancel the show which makes sense since its Emmys' landmark 75th anniversary, but the Academy and Fox have agreed to postpone the ceremony dates.
Besides the Primetime Emmys, there’s also the question of when the Creative Arts Emmy Awards (currently scheduled for September 9 and 10) would take place. Also, as the Primetime Emmys think of moving its date, the Daytime Emmys also has to figure out when and where it will air on CBS, having been postponed from its original June date.
