75th Emmy Awards might get postponed amid writers' strike: Fox wants January, TV Academy aims for November

A lot would have to change if the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike continues. The Television Academy and Fox have been in talks to shift the dates for the upcoming annual 75th Emmy Awards. The Television Academy will likely shift the show to November while Fox wants a January date for the awards ceremony.

Reportedly, as Emmy Awards nominations get announced today (July 12), the TV Academy will downplay the ceremony date while mentioning it, which is September 18 as per schedule. Everyone in the network and TV Academy know that they will not be able to meet the September date.

Everyone is hoping for the WGA strike to get over

Everyone in Hollywood is currently in a wait-and-watch mode as they hope for the WGA strike to end. A decision is expected to be finalised by the end of July on when and how to hold this year’s Emmys. They don’t intend to cancel the show which makes sense since its Emmys’ landmark 75th anniversary, but the Academy and Fox have agreed to postpone the ceremony dates.