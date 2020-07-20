Rihanna reveals launch of Fenty Skin, says brand is 'for all genders'

Rihanna just revealed the launch of her new skincare line, Fentu Beauty in a promotional video and we are all here for it.

The singer turned beauty influencer is now taking on other brands as she calls her brand inclusive for all genders. In the video, you can find female models along with big names like rappers A$AP Rocky, Lil Nas X. Rihanna features in the video too.

The brand’s slogan of “the new culture of beauty” appears at the end.

Talking about it, she said, “I’ve been working on [Fenty Skin] for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!!”

“Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there’s always glowing skin underneath”

Rihanna has confirmed Fenty Skin is for all genders, stating “no matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!”

Fenty Beauty launched in 2017 with a foundation that is available in 40 shades and 10 highlighters. The Fenty empire has since expanded into a luxury fashion brand, Fenty, and lingerie Savage x Fenty.