'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' music producer fired following sexual harassment allegations

The music producer of CBS’ ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Giovanni Cianci has been fired from the show ever since sexual harassment allegations against him have surfaced.

In an instagram post, musician Paige Stark alleged that Giovanni “harassed and attempted to assault me" at a music festival in 2010. "He followed me and my band mate to a nearby bar and kept touching me and being in my personal space," Stark wrote.

Paige never went public with this incident before this. She did, however, contact Giovanni’s former employer in 2017. Back then, she did not receive any response.

