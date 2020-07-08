Jude Law to star in Disney's live-action remake of 'Peter Pan'

Hollywood star Jude Law will next be seen in Disney’s live-action film on ‘Peter Pan’. But Jude will not be taking up the role of Peter Pan and instead will be playing the villainous character of Captain Hook.

The film will be directed by David Lowery who had also directed Pete’s Dragon for Disney. The film will be titled ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’.

This is not the first time that Peter Pan is getting a live-action project of its animation film of 1953. Before this, Steven Spielberg's 1991 film ‘Hook’ starred Robin Williams as an adult Peter and Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook had released.

Then, Universal and Columbia's 2003 movie ‘Peter Pan’ featured Jason Isaacs as the villainous pirate. In the most recent, Warner Bros. released ‘Pan’, the 2015 origin story starring Hugh Jackman.

