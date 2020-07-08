When 'Mission: Impossible 2' actress was 'scared' of Tom Cruise while shooting for the film

In a rather shocking revelation, ‘Mission: Impossible 2’ actress Thandie Newton has opened up about her filming experience with the film’s lead actor, Tom Cruise and it’s not very pleasant.

Actress Thandie Newton worked with Tom Cruise in the film that became a massive hit but she revealed she felt very “insecure” on the sets of the film. “I was so scared of Tom,” she told Vulture.

When Thandie Newton and Tom Cruise were shooting for a scene together and it wasn’t going well as the lines weren’t very good, it made Tom Cruise very angry. Thandi narrated, “So this scene was happening, and Tom was not happy with what I was doing because I had the sh**tiest lines,” she said, adding that the director was unavailable for support because he didn’t speak English.

At one point, she narrated that Tom Cruise got “so frustrated” that he proposed they switch roles, and that she play his character and he’d play hers. “And it was the most unhelpful … I can’t think of anything less revealing. It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest.”

As the day came to an end, she called filmmaker Jonathan Demme and told him how terrible the experience had been. “Jonathan was like, ‘Thandie, shame on you for not backing yourself.’ He was really sweet,” she said.

Tom then gave her a phone call and said, “We’re going to reshoot this next week” while she thought that he would apologise. She added, “And the next time we shot it, I went in there and I just basically manifested all the — because I realized what he wanted. He just wanted this alpha b*tch. And I did as best as I could. It’s not the best way to get the best work out of someone.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 7' to restart filming in September. The film’s shooting schedule that was slated for February was stalled as the coronavirus outbreak brought the world to a standstill. The film will have Christopher McQuarrie both write and direct. Tom Cruise will be meanwhile seen reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, a globe-trotting secret agent. The star cast includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby.

She said that Cruise wasn’t ‘terrible’, but that he was under a lot of pressure to feel liked. “He was a very dominant individual,” she said. “He tries superhard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”