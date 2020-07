Lincoln

Steven Spielberg's historical drama 'Lincoln' was loosely based on Doris Kearns Goodwin's 2005 biography 'Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln', and covers the final four months of Lincoln's life, focusing on his efforts in January 1865 to abolish slavery and involuntary servitude by having the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution passed by the United States House of Representatives.

