Jensen Ackles joins 'The Boys' at Amazon

Jensen Ackles will join the cast of Amazon's ‘The Boys’ for its third season.

The casting reunites him with ‘Supernatural’ creator Eric Kripke, who's the showrunner of ‘The Boys’.

Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to confirm the news. In the project, he will play Soldier Boy, the original superhero in the world of ‘The Boys’. After fighting in World War II, he became the first super celebrity and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," said Eric Kripke. " I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Jensen Ackles was last seen in ‘Supernatural’, The CW's longest-running series, for 15 years.

Meanwhile, the second season of ‘The Boys’ is set to premiere September 4 on Amazon.