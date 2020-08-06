'Captain Marvel' ropes in Nia DaCosta as director for sequel

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta has been signed for ‘captain Marvel’ sequel.

The film will be set in the 90s. She has previously worked on upcoming ‘Candyman’.

‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is written by Megan McDonnell. It will star Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, fighter pilot turned superhero.

The first ‘Captain Marvel’ opened in March 2019 and went on to earn $1.1 billion globally and helped lead into ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directed the flick.

The cast also included Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch.

‘Captain Marvel 2’ has a tentatively scheduled date of release -- July 8, 2022.