‘The Matrix Resurrections’ makes a bang at China's box office with $7.5 million debut

The Matrix Resurrections might have evoked nostalgia for all those who watched the first films when they released years ago, but they didn’t quite materialise in numbers at the box office. There’s good news, however, for the makers as it’s doing well at the Chinese box office. The film opened umber one this weekend at the Chinese box office with $7.5 million in sales.

This number looks great as China’s national box office for 2022 currently struggles because of the COVID situation in the Asian nation. As of Sunday, some 14 provinces had reported local omicron cases, including the cities of Beijing and Shanghai. Cinemas in high-risk areas like Tianjin and Xi’an have been closed for days.

Read Matrix Resurrections review here

As for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the film is currently expected to gross a total of $15.2 million, according forecasts from the Maoyan ticketing platform. Also read: 'Matrix Resurrections' NFT creates chaos among fans, website crashes over huge demand

Paramount’s ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ also debuted over the most recent weekend, grossing $3.6 million in its first three days in theaters.

Also read: Simpsons had predicted 'The Matrix Resurrections' Christmas release 15 years ago