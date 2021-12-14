‘Home Alone’ actor accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

‘Home Alone’ actor Devin Ratray is being accused of physical harm after he got into an alleged heated argument with his girlfriend.

According to reports, Devin Ratray’s girlfriend filed a police report one day after the incident. In her complaint, she says that the actor punched her in the face, put his hand over her mouth and tried to strangle her.

It can be confirmed that such an incident did happen, according to police records but no charges have been filed.

A representative of Devin Ratray’s told TMZ that although “nothing physical happened,” an argument broke out that led to the two breaking up that night.

Devin Ratray rose to fame in the early ’90s as a child actor in the first two ‘Home Alone’ films. He memorably played Buzz McCallister, the bully big brother of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin). Films that will make you feel old! 'Harry Potter' to 'The Lord of The Rings': Movies that turned 20 in 2021

Recently, Devin reprised his role as Buzz in this year’s Disney+ ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ film. He revealed that a Home Alone reunion with the original cast is in the works.