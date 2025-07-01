/NASA+ is coming to Netflix: How do audience can watch live space. Read details here

All Netflix users will now have the opportunity to watch outer space programming through a new partnership between NASA and the streaming giant. This collaboration will bring NASA+ live programming to Netflix.



On Monday, Netflix announced its partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), revealing that NASA+ programming will soon be available on the platform."We're bringing NASA+ to Netflix! Starting this summer, Netflix audiences will be able to stream rocket launches, spacewalks, and other major live events on the platform. Read more about how we're working to bring NASA's work to a global audience: ," the streaming giant wrote.

Audiences can now stream rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and stunning live views of Earth from the International Space Station.



“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington. “Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”



How do I stream NASA+ live programming on Netflix?



Netflix users will find NASA+ live feeds and can watch rocket launches, mission coverage, and more in HD from the comfort of their homes.



Will NASA+ be removed from its website?



No, NASA+ will remain free on the NASA app and NASA.gov. This is simply a new platform addition and also to expand the global reach of the organisation.

