/Jimmy Kimmel may leave the US, calls Trump’s presidency ‘worse’: ‘I did get Italian citizenship’



Just like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell, comedian Jimmy Kimmel may soon find a new home across the Atlantic. Kimmel, who has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! for over two decades, has discussed the potential exit plan he might take due to Donald Trump's presidency. Kimmel never misses a chance to bash President Trump, and now he has shared that he, indeed, has a plan to move to another continent.

Jimmy Kimmel on leaving the USA

Speaking about Trump and his presidency, Kimmel on The Sarah Silverman Podcast shared that he might be another A-lister, who might move out of the LA suburbs soon.

““A lot of people I know are thinking about, where are they going to get citizenship?” Silverman said.

“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel replied. “What’s going on [with Trump] is as bad as you thought it was gonna be. It’s so much worse; it’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”

Trump is in an open war with American late-night TV hosts. After Stephen Colbert's late-night show was cancelled on CBS, the President, in a post on Truth Social, wrote that Kimmel is the "NEXT."

Following Colbert’s “The Late Show” being axed, Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Kimmel also reacted to Trump via a post on Instagram, referencing Trump’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His post reads,“I’m hearing you’re next. Or maybe it’s just another wonderful secret.”