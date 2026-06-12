/Heart Of The Beast trailer out: Brad Pitt and his canine companion battle for survival in Alaska | Watch

Brad Pitt is all set to return to the big screen with the upcoming survival thriller Heart Of The Beast. Paramount Pictures dropped the film's first trailer on Thursday, and giving viewers a glimpse of a high-stakes adventure of a man and his dog against the brutal side of nature.

Heart Of The Beast trailer

Set in the remote Alaskan wilderness, the trailer presents Pitt as James Belmont, a former Army Special Forces operative whose life turns upside down after a plane accident.

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Stranded far from civilisation, he has very little hope for rescue to arrive, but he must navigate the unforgiving terrain, extreme weather conditions and life-threatening challenges to reach home.

The retired combat dog, Odin, is also a key part of the film and is a close ally of Belmont. The trailer showcases the deep bond between the two and how the canine helps Belmont during critical moments.

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, it's the size of the fight in the dog," Pitt's character says.

As per the official synopsis, "Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet."

Internet reactions

Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote, "Brad Pitt is the perfect combination of a actor + action hero + performer + superstar." Another said, "We all hope that the dog will survive." "Incredible. Man’s best friend," said one fan. "This movie is going to be great," read one comment.

About Heart Of The Beast

Heart Of The Beast is directed by David Ayer and written by Cameron Alexander. The film also marks the reunion of Pitt with Ayer after their 2014 war drama Fury. Pitt also serves as a producer on the film with Olivia Hamilton and Marty Bowen.

Backed by Domain Entertainment, Gulfstream Pictures, Wild Chickens, Temple Hill and Kino World, the cast also features JK Simmons and Anna Lambe in key roles.