/Disclosure Day X review: Netizens hail Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller as a 'masterclass in filmmaking'

Disclosure Day, helmed and produced by Steven Spielberg, is released in cinemas today, ie, on June 12. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in lead roles, it is based on the screenplay by David Koepp. The verdict of netizens suggests that the acclaimed filmmaker's latest venture has struck a chord. Let's delve into what netizens have exactly said.

Netizens' verdict of Disclosure Day

Soon after the release of Disclosure Day, many took to the social media platform X to express their views. One user wrote, “Just finished Disclosure Day, and I honestly have no words to describe what I felt walking out of that theatre. Steven Spielberg and John Williams just gave us a masterclass in filmmaking. The script, performances, music, story—everything was breathtaking… except the CGI. What the hell was that? Also, Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colman Domingo… Jesus Christ, what a trio. Every single one of them brought their A-game."

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“But when it comes to the film’s big question—the entire point of the movie—I firmly believe we are not alone. We haven’t been alone for a very long time, and there’s a big bad wolf out there doing everything possible to keep the truth from us. We need to care. We need to fight for our right to know what’s beyond our skies and beyond our beliefs. They tell us we’re not ready, but I think we are. The world needs this conversation. And to quote one of the film’s most thought-provoking lines regarding religion: “Why would God make such a vast universe, yet save it only for us?” Whether you agree or disagree, that’s a question that stays with you long after the credits roll," the user stated

Another user wrote, "#DisclosureDay was solid. Not amazing but certainly not horrible. It’s Spielberg doing his thing, which is always fun to watch even if the story could use a bit of work. One of the best depictions of a panic attack I think I’ve ever seen on screen. Emily Blunt acted her ass off."

"Damn the tl not liking Disclosure Day that much is baffling to me, I had a great time. To each their own ig. The message, concept, and score for the film were highlights for me. Also Emily Blunt is just incredible and there were some really neat visuals and great sequences", wrote the third user.

Although many praised, but also several criticsed the movie for not being up to the mark. One X user wrote, "I’m a huge Spielberg fan but honestl f***ing Disclosure Day was so fucking stupid I literally thought I was in the wrong movie theater for the first hour. The movie should’ve started with the last 15 minutes and went from there."

Another user wrote, "Did they really say Disclosure Day was going to test people’s faith? There’s one throwaway line. I’m dumbfounded as to who this movie thinks it’s wowing."

All about Disclosure Day

The sci-fi film is directed and produced by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by David Koepp, which is based on a story by the veteran filmmaker. The upcoming thriller will feature Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and others.

Also Read: Steven Spielberg is now an EGOT as he wins his first Grammy award