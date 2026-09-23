/Hayden Panettiere’s death ruled as accident, linked to toxic effects of fentanyl

Hayden Panettiere's cause of death has been revealed. The actor, best known for her roles as Claire Bennet in Heroes and Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise, died at the age of 36 on August 16. A month after her death, the exact cause has been disclosed.

On Sept 22, the press release from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released a statement ruling the actress's death was ruled an accident.

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death revealed

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Panettiere's death has sent shockwaves across the globe. More than a month after she was found unresponsive at a temporary residence in South Carolina, authorities revealed she died from the, “toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine.”

Earlier, several reports stated that the actress may have taken a single pill containing fentanyl before her death. The actress was found unresponsive at a temporary residence in South Carolina.

The statement also added that there were no signs of trauma that would have contributed to her death. “The manner of death has been ruled an accident.”

What is Fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol, and Quetiapine?

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid used medically for severe pain and anaesthesia. ANPP is a chemical intermediate used to illegally manufacture fentanyl. Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, and it is prescribed for anxiety and panic disorder. It is known by its brand name Xanax. Meanwhile, Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant used for pain and discomfort and Quetiapine (Seroquel) — is an atypical antipsychotic used for conditions including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder; in some circumstances, it is used for major depressive disorder.

The actress tragically died on August 16, five days before her 37th birthday. She was found unresponsive in her apartment in Greenville, S.C., by her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach.

She was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. No foul play was suspected.

Panettiere's life in Hollywood

Starting work at age 5, Panettiere has appeared in the soap operas One Life to Live and Guiding Light. One of her breakout roles was Remember the Titans alongside Denzel Washington. She has also worked in 2011’s Scream 4 and 2023’s Scream VI.