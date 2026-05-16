/Harvey Weinstein sex assault case ends: Judge declares mistrial

A US judge declared a mistrial in the trial of disgraced cinema mogul Harvey Weinstein after jurors again failed to reach a verdict on allegations he sexually assaulted actor Jessica Mann, prosecutors said.

Weinstein, who was at the center of abuse allegations that spurred the MeToo movement in Hollywood, is already in prison for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars despite the end of this case.

"While we are disappointed that the proceedings ended with a mistrial, we deeply respect the jury system and sincerely thank all of the jurors for their time and dedication. For nearly a decade, Jessica Mann has fought for justice," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

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It was the third time that Mann has taken the stand against Weinstein after a 2020 guilty verdict was overturned due to mishandling of witnesses, and a 2025 case ended in mistrial after a jury-room feud.

"I felt like he was a really nice person and he was offering to mentor me," Mann told the jury last month, before painting a picture of an abusive relationship.

Weinstein's spokesman Judah Engelmayer told AFP that "after hearing the evidence multiple times and seeing two juries unable to reach unanimity, it's clear there is significant reasonable doubt here."

"The Manhattan District Attorney's Office should stop retrying the same case and focus its time and taxpayer resources on the actual violent crime, chaos, and public safety issues impacting New Yorkers every day."

He said that polling by the defense revealed that nine of the 12 jurors were in favor of acquittal. AFP could not independently verify his claim.

- 'Miracle' -

During the trial, Mann recalled how he showered her with compliments after the pair met at a party in early 2013, when Mann was an aspiring 27-year-old actor and Weinstein a Hollywood powerbroker.

"He told me that I was prettier than Natalie Portman," she said.

She added that Weinstein's apparent interest in boosting her career, including buying her books on acting, initially seemed like a "miracle."

The 40-year-old's testimony -- much of which echoed what she said in the 2020 and 2025 cases -- was emotional and she took occasional pauses as her voice broke.

Dale Margolin Cecka,director of the Family Violence Litigation Clinic at Albany Law School, told AFP there could now be a fourth trial on Mann's accusations.

"Mann would have to go through the entire process again. The district attorney has 30 days to decide whether to re-try (Weinstein)," Cecka said.

"(He) knew his team could paint Ms. Mann as a 'romantic partner' and plant doubt," Cecka added, while noting: "These women can still bring civil claims."

The Oscar-winning Weinstein, 74, is already serving a 16-year prison term in a California case for the rape of a European actress more than a decade ago.He is appealing that conviction.

He is also appealing a conviction on charges that he sexually assaulted movie producer Miriam Haley.