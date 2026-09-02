/George Clooney backs Mark Ruffalo amid Paramount-Warner Bros merger controversy: 'I believe in free speech'

George Clooney has recently shown support for Mark Ruffalo amid the actor’s ongoing dispute with Paramount Skydance over its proposed takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. He addressed the controversy on Wednesday during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, where he is being honoured with the festival’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Clooney shows support for Ruffalo

Speaking about the controversy said, “I support Mark Ruffalo’s ability to speak freely. I think that that’s ridiculous. We’re not going to ban speech. I believe in free speech even when I completely disagree with it. That’s important, right? In fact, it’s part of how a democracy works.”

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The actor and filmmaker further explained, "There are going to be people tonight in the room that are going to disagree with most everything I say or stand for. Fair enough. That’s how it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to argue these things out and come to a conclusion based on the information that we take in … I will always support Mark Ruffalo’s ability to speak freely. I like him. He’s a good man."

What did Mark Ruffalo say?

Ruffalo is said to be one of the most prominent Hollywood voices questioning Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The controversy escalated after Ruffalo commented on Oracle’s relationship with the Israeli government and shared a video featuring Safra Catz, Oracle’s executive vice chair and a member of Paramount’s board. Ruffalo connected those issues to his opposition to the proposed corporate transaction.

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Paramount subsequently accused the actor of using antisemitic tropes. The company argued that terms including “genocide” and “apartheid” were inappropriate in the context of a corporate deal and said it did not tolerate prejudice.

Ruffalo strongly rejected the accusation and maintained that criticism of Israeli government actions, military technology contracts, or corporate executives does not amount to hostility towards Jewish people.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Jane Fonda and John Cusack, have shown support for Ruffalo.

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During the festival, Clooney also questioned the merger's financial logic. "I don’t know how this goes through. There are so many issues involved,” Clooney said. "I always worry whenever big companies are consolidating because it means a lot of people are going to lose their jobs."