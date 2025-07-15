LOGIN
Emmy Nominations 2025: The Studio leads in several categories, followed by Adolescence and Abbott Elementary, Check full list here

Published: Jul 15, 2025, 21:11 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 22:50 IST
Emmy Nominations 2025 list is out! Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Emmy nomination list is finally out. But, who will grab more categories this time? The White Lotus, Adolescence or Severance. Let's check out the complete list in here.

This year's nomination list for the Emmy Awards is finally out, and it seems like this time the competition is quite tough. The show includes Severance, Adolescence, Black Mirror, Nobody Wants This, and many more. In order to be considered for this year's ceremony, all television series, limited series, and other entries must have been released between June 1, 2004, and May 31, 2025, as per reports. In regard to this, let's take a look at the complete list here.

Full list of Emmy Nominees and categories

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series, OR Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Supporting Actor In a Limited OR Anthology Series, Or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Supporting Actress In a Comedy

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting actor in a Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Guest Actress in a Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoe Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Guest Actor in a Comedy

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actress In a Drama

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor In a Drama

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Guest Actress In a Drama

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merrit Wever, Severance

Guest Actor In a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Paramount+)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Host For a Reality/Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John &

Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (syndicated)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (syndicated)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

Mountainhead (HBO)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (HBO)

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Variety Special (LIVE)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar (FOX)

Beyonce Bowl (Netflix)

The Oscars (ABC)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (Peacock)

Variety Special (PRE-RECORDED)

Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Hulu)

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (Netflix)

The nominations for 77th Emmy Awards was announced by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song. The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the award ceremony.

