This year's nomination list for the Emmy Awards is finally out, and it seems like this time the competition is quite tough. The show includes Severance, Adolescence, Black Mirror, Nobody Wants This, and many more. In order to be considered for this year's ceremony, all television series, limited series, and other entries must have been released between June 1, 2004, and May 31, 2025, as per reports. In regard to this, let's take a look at the complete list here.
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series, OR Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Supporting Actor In a Limited OR Anthology Series, Or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Supporting Actress In a Comedy
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Supporting actor in a Comedy
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Guest Actress in a Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Guest Actor in a Comedy
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Supporting Actress In a Drama
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Supporting Actor In a Drama
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Guest Actress In a Drama
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merrit Wever, Severance
Guest Actor In a Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Paramount+)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Outstanding Host For a Reality/Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John &
Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Jeopardy! (syndicated)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Wheel of Fortune (syndicated)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
Outstanding Game Show Host
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence (Netflix)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Dying for Sex (Hulu)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO)
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
The Gorge (Apple TV+)
Mountainhead (HBO)
Nonnas (Netflix)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (HBO)
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)
Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Variety Special (LIVE)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show starring Kendrick Lamar (FOX)
Beyonce Bowl (Netflix)
The Oscars (ABC)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert (Peacock)
Variety Special (PRE-RECORDED)
Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)
Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Hulu)
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (Netflix)
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (Netflix)
The nominations for 77th Emmy Awards was announced by Harvey Guillen and Brenda Song. The awards ceremony is scheduled for September 14, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the award ceremony.