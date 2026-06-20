/Dua Lipa and Callum Turner share new photos from their dreamy Italian wedding: 'Mr and Mrs'

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who recently said their ‘I dos’ last month, have shared their romantic snapshots from their wedding festivities. The photos have now garnered attention online, drawing messages from fans and celebrities. The post marks one of the most personal public updates since tying the knot.

Glimpses of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Lost in Your Light singer shared a series of photos from her Italian wedding and wrote in the caption, "Mr & Mrs". For the ceremony itself, Lipa wore a custom Chanel haute couture wedding dress created under the direction of Matthieu Blazy. According to Chanel, the design marks the first haute couture bridal look created by Blazy for a friend of the fashion house.

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Soon after the photos were shared by Dua Lipa, fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Praying for you guys have a happy life with ur partner." Another user wrote, "I'm screaming. You two are everything." “You both are so lovely,” wrote the third user.

Details about wedding gown of Dua Lipa worn in Italy

Reportedly, the dress was handcrafted in the ateliers at 31, Rue Cambon, in Paris, with several contributions by various maisons d’art for its detailed embellishments—entirely hand-embroidered with 480,000 beads by Atelier Montex and featuring trompe l’oeil jewels requiring 1,155 hours of needlework by Lesage.

The dress—with a two-meter train—was also delicately underlined with 25,000 feathers by Lemarié. Meanwhile, her six-metre tulle wedding veil was hand-embroidered with beads and feathers and enhanced by hand-cut organza appliqués. To complete the look, white satin pumps were custom-made by Massaro. Turner wore a custom Louis Vuitton suit.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner: Relationship timeline and wedding

The couple got married at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in the presence of their close friends and family. The ceremony was low-key with only a small guest list. Then they moved to Sicily for a multi-day wedding celebration reportedly valued at around $1.7 million.

The event saw hundreds of guests from the fields of entertainment, fashion and music for a series of exclusive gatherings across the island. Guests were accommodated at the luxury Villa Igiea hotel, where entire sections of the property were reportedly reserved for the wedding party. The guest list featured Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Kevin Parker, Donatella Versace, and more.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first met at The River Cafe in London after they were introduced by the restaurant’s co-founder. However, it wasn’t the first time they had crossed paths. During a June 2025 interview with British Vogue, Dua shared, "There are a lot of Sliding Doors moments.”