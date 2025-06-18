Diddy to skip the stand, no testimony in sex trafficking case

The high-profile sex trafficking trial involving music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is nearing its conclusion. Combs is facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation with the intent to engage in prostitution.

Final phase approaches without Diddy's testimony

Now in its sixth week, the trial is expected to wrap up before July 4. According to a report by People, Combs will not be testifying in his defence. The decision comes as both legal teams begin preparing for the final phase of the case, which has captivated both the music industry and the public.

Cassie’s testimony and legal commentary

Earlier in the trial, Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura took the stand for four days, delivering emotional testimony about 11 years of alleged abuse and drug-fueled “freak off” parties. Despite the powerful statements, former prosecutor Jennifer Biedel believes the case could be losing its strength.

“If the jury had to decide today, I don’t think they would convict,” said Biedel, who is now a criminal defence attorney. “This is also because they don't have the benefit of all the rest of the evidence at this point. But to obtain a conviction, the prosecution has to identify the co-conspirators and probably call them as witnesses, at least some of them, and I would have put them earlier, and get some understanding of the scope of what this was, how it started and why."

Additional testimonies from anonymous witnesses

Two other women, using the pseudonyms "Mia" and "Jane", also took the stand and accused Combs of abuse. Their testimonies add to the mounting claims being evaluated by the jury as the trial moves into its closing stages. A third alleged victim was supposed to take the stand, but prosecutors told the court they had been unable to reach her attorney. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.