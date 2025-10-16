/Diane Keaton’s family finally reveals the cause of her death

Four days after legendary actress Diane Keaton passed away, her family has revealed the cause of death. According to reports, Keaton, 79, died of pneumonia. The late actress’s family spoke to People and confirmed that she died on October 11 due to pneumonia.

Diane Keaton died of pneumonia

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” Keaton’s family said to People in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” they added.

The Oscar-winning actress was pronounced dead at a hospital after Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to her home shortly after 8 am on Saturday for reports of a “person down,” TMZ reported.

Diane Keaton’s health struggles

The actress had health issues for a long time. A friend of Keaton told People that her health had ‘declined very suddenly’ in the months leading up to her death. “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

The friend mentioned that Keaton’s health crisis was “heartbreaking for everyone who love her.”

“In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” said the friend. “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

The actress had also lost a lot of weight, revealed Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. “I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin,” Sager said. “I was kind of stunned by how much weight she’d lost.”

Despite poor health, Keaton’s spirits were high and she was “funny right up until the end,” revealed a film executive friend.

“She lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved,” the friend said, adding that Keaton “kept a close circle and she liked it that way” in the last few years of her life.

Keaton reportedly died surrounded only by her closest family, including her two kids, daughter Dexter and son Duke, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001, respectively.