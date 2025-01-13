Lionsgate's heist film Den of Thieves 2: Pantera opened atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $15.5 million in ticket sales, industry watchers said Sunday.

Advertisment

"This is a good opening for the second episode in a crime thriller series," said analyst David A. Gross. "These movies are made for audiences, not critics."

Gerald Butler plays Los Angeles sheriff Big Nick as he travels to Europe in pursuit of a dangerous gang of thieves. The story was inspired by the $100 million Antwerp heist of 2003, the largest diamond robbery ever.

Also read: Woman claims Diddy raped her with a remote control in doc 'Diddy: The Making...'

Advertisment

Disney animation Mufasa: The Lion King slipped a spot from last weekend, to $13.2 million. Its accumulated ticket sales have passed the half-billion-dollar mark, with $188.7 million domestically and $350 million internationally.

Paramount's action comedy Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also dropped a spot, to third. The videogame-based film had estimated ticket sales of $11 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Also down one spot from last weekend was Focus Features' Dracula-inspired vampire pic "Nosferatu," at $6.8 million.

Advertisment

And slipping from fourth to fifth was Disney blockbuster "Moana 2," at $6.5 million. Its ticket sales in seven weeks out are nearing the billion-dollar mark, at $434.9 million domestically and $554 million internationally.

Also read: Meghan Markle postpones premiere of Netflix show amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Gross meantime noted that the 2024 domestic box office, while ending with a strong six-week stretch, finished about three percent below 2023 -- and roughly 24 percent below the average of the three pre-pandemic years.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Wicked" ($5 million)

"A Complete Unknown" ($5 million)

"Babygirl" ($3.1 million)

"The Last Showgirl" ($1.5 million)

"Gladiator II" ($1.2 million)



(This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.)



