Daniel Craig's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out mystery: Cast, synopsis and everything you need to know

With his signature James Bond like aura, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in the third installment of the much-loved Knives Out series. After two hit films, the trailer for the third chapter, titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally been released, and this time the case is a perfectly impossible crime.

Offering a glimpse into another gripping mystery set to unfold this month, the trailer shows Craig reprising his role as the charming detective alongside an all-new ensemble cast.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Trailer Unveiled

In Rian Johnson’s latest whodunit, Blanc is drawn into a murder case that stretches far

beyond the ordinary police work.

Set in the New York, this story is said to be one of Blanc’s most dangerous cases yet. The plot revolves around the murder of Monsignor Wicks (played by Josh Brolin), with the prime suspect being Jud, portrayed by Josh O’Connor. Despite evidence against him, Jud insists he did not commit the crime.

As the shocking and seemingly impossible murder shakes the town, local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) calls in detective Blanc, believing he’s the only one capable of solving it.

''Detectibe Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history,'' reads the description of the movie.

Watch the trailer here:

As with the previous films, this installment features a spectacular cast, including Wicks (Josh Brolin), Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

When is Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery releasing?