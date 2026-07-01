/Canada will take part in Eurovision in 2027 for the first time after rule change

Canada will take part in next year's Eurovision Song Contest, organisers announced Wednesday, expanding participation in the world's biggest live televised music event to the Americas for the first time.

"The European Broadcasting Union and its newest member CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's national public broadcaster, are excited to announce that Canada will participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria," the EBU said in a statement.

Canada is the first new country to join Eurovision since Australia in 2015.

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"While born in Europe, the contest continues to welcome the world," Eurovision director Martin Green said in a statement.

Bulgaria won Eurovision 2026 in Vienna in May with Dara's catchy floor-filler "Bangaranga" sweeping the 70th edition of the glitzy TV extravaganza, meaning they will get to host next year's edition.

The 2026 contest was watched by 131 million viewers, down 35 million on the year before after five countries stayed away over Israel's participation.

Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia staged the biggest political boycott in Eurovision history, citing the war in Gaza.

Only 35 countries took part this year -- the fewest since entry was expanded in 2004.

- Celine Dion star turn -

The EBU is the world's biggest public-service media alliance, with more than 100 member organisations in more than 50 countries.

CBC had been an associate member since 1950, and became a full member last week following a vote at the EBU's 96th general assembly in Prague, paving the way for its Eurovision debut.

"Our participation... will allow Canadian talent to be showcased on one of the most storied music stages in the world,"said CBC/Radio-Canada president Marie-Philippe Bouchard.

CBC will unveil how Canada's entry will be chosen later this year.

The EBU said Canada was among the top three countries participating in the "Rest of the World" televoting, while Canadians were among the largest ticket-buyers outside of Europe for the shows in May at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Canadian viewers will now have "the added thrill of seeing their own country represented on the Eurovision stage", said Bouchard.

Canada has form in Eurovision: appearing for Switzerland, Canadian then-starlet Celine Dion triumphed in 1988 singing "Ne partez pas sans moi", launching her career internationally.

Other Canadians have graced the Eurovision stage: Annie Cotton represented Switzerland in 1993 with "Moi, Tout Simplement", finishing third -- the last French-language song to finish in the top three until 2021.

Singers from Canada have also appeared for France, Greece, Malta and Austria.

Seven countries took part in the first Eurovision Song Contest in Lugano in 1956. The idea began as a technical experiment: a live, simultaneous, transnational television broadcast.

In total, 52 countries have taken part since then, including Yugoslavia, Morocco, Monaco and Turkey.