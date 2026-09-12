/'Asking me to drop my pants': Sandra Bullock recalls uncomfortable auditions early in her career

Sandra Bullock has recently opened up about some of the uncomfortable experiences she encountered while trying to establish herself as an actor. The actor revealed that she had to deal with several uncomfortable situations while trying to establish a career.

During a conversation with Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, Bullock shared the choices she made while finding her footing in Hollywood.

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Bullock's uncomfortable audition experiences

Recalling one of the moments when Bullock was living in New York, she said, "I was in New York, I was a waitress, I was auditioning for every pervert that existed asking me to drop my pants. I was like, 'Nope, not the role for me.' I was working my way up. Every working actor thinks you will never work again so you just take what you can get and make the most of it."

The second major career decision came after Bullock had already become closely associated with romantic comedies.

She has done films such as While You Were Sleeping, Miss Congeniality and Two Weeks Notice that helped establish her as one of the genre's most recognisable stars. "The only time I was intentional about my career was when I said, 'I need to stop right now with the rom-coms,' because I was getting so much shit for them. And I took a role in this film called 'Crash'… I wanted to start flexing other muscles."

That decision brought Bullock to Crash, the 2004 drama that went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Bullock eventually returned to lighter projects. In 2009, she starred in The Proposal and The Blind Side. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the latter.

Her filmography has since covered a wide range of genres.

Sandra Bullock's work front

The actress is currently gearing up for Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the 1998 fantasy film in which she stars alongside Nicole Kidman.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel introduces a new generation, with Sally’s daughter, played by Joey King, beginning to uncover hidden truths about the family while developing powers of her own. The cast also features Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Mariduena, and Solly McLeod in key roles.