/Sandra Bullock debuts on Instagram, pals Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman give her a warm welcome

Look who has made her debut on Instagram. Veteran Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has joined the popular social media platform, leaving fans and colleagues from the industry excited. On Wednesday, the Ocean’s 8 star shared her first official social media post in a ‘magical’ way.

Sandra Bullock’s first post on Instagram

She dropped a video featuring her acting as a magician as she pointed her finger towards something and the camera then panned to the other side showing a blender making some margaritas. Sandra captioned the post as, “Midnight somewhere.”

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Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman welcome Sandra to Instagram

Sandra’s debut on Instagram was welcomed by her close pal Jennifer Aniston. Aniston took to her social media handle to express her excitement about Bullock marking her IG debut.

The Friends star wrote on her first story, “Someone we all love very much has joined Instagram”. In the next story, Aniston shared a picture of her with Bullock and wrote, “@sandrabullock!!! It sucks! You’re gonna love it,” referencing a moment from Friends.

Jennifer Aniston welcomes pal Sandra Bullock to Instagram Photograph: ()

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman also expressed happiness in seeing Proposal actress on social media. “I’ll have margaritas with you anytime”, she commented.

According to Reese Witherspoon, “IG just got a lot better.” Celebrities like Lily Collins, Sarah Paulson, Olivia Munn also welcomed the Oscar-winning actress.