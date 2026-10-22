/Actress Judi Dench 'can’t do a film or read' due to worsening eye condition

Veteran actress Judi Dench is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood and has brought several characters to life, making them even more special with her iconic portrayals.

Now 91, Judi has revealed that she can no longer act on stage or in films, or even read a book, due to an eye condition she has been battling for over a decade.

Speaking about her worsening eye condition, the Oscar-winning actor was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012.

Dame Judi Dench can’t ‘do a play, a film or read any more’ due to eye-condition

After decades of performing on stage, the prolific actor is no longer able to perform the art she has been known for. The actress has put an end to her acting career as she continues to face difficulties due to her eye problem.

Opening up about her eye-condition, in a new interview with BBC Radio 4's Today, the veteran actress stated,'': "I can't be on stage. I can't do a play anymore. I can't do a film anymore. I can't read anymore."

Speaking about the importance of radio in her life, she said.''You’ve got to adjust to all that, and make allowances for it. and just get on and don’t think about it too much.”

Due to her worsening eye condition, the veteran star said that sometimes she approaches people and is almost about to hug them before apologizing when she gets closer, as they are not the person she assumed they were.

During the internet, the actress shared she was not could not be able to see interviewer Emma Barnett’s face “at all”.

Expressing sadness for not being able to see the colour blue, she said,“They said this summer was absolutely sensational with bluebells; I couldn’t see one. But I know what my trees look like, and part of it is in my memory and part of it is about hopefully what I can make out.”

However, this is not the first time when the actress has talked about her eye situation. In 2023, she told Sunday Mirror magazine, “I can’t see on a film set anymore. And I can’t see to read. But you just deal with it.''

“It’s difficult if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory.”

Before that, the actress had to give up driving because of her eyesight, which she called “one of the most traumatic moments” of her life.