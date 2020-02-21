Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix saves cow, calf from slaughterhouse days after speech

This man walks the talk as Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is reported to have saved a calf and its mother from a slaughterhouse, days after his award-winning acceptance speech that deserves an award of its own!

Joaquin made a special emphasis on cows and how we, humans, for our own greed, separate the mother from its calf for our dairy needs. The acceptance speech at the 92nd Academy Awards had made quite a stir on the social media as people spoke about it at length. Indian dairy company even made a faux pas when it paid a tribute to Joaquin via a caricature where the Amul girl feeds the actor some butter on winning Best Actor Oscar.

Joaquin won Best Actor Oscar for his role in the film ‘Joker’. The film failed to win Best Picture to South Korean drama ‘Parasite’.

Meanwhile, as for the calf and its mother, Joaquin saved -- he accompanied Los Angeles Animal Save, a nonprofit that holds peaceful vigils at local slaughterhouses, to rescue a calf and its mother. He met with a cow named Liberty who'd given birth to a calf called Indigo. As he met the owner, Joaquin felt that Liberty "opened his heart" to him.

Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Mother Cow and Newborn Calf Days After Oscars Win [ Part Three ] pic.twitter.com/53wCyFSFt7 — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@DailyJoaquin) February 20, 2020

The slaughterhouse owner let Joaquin leave with Liberty and Indigo.

In a statement, Joaquin said, "I never thought I'd find friendship in a slaughterhouse.”

Now, Joaquin and his Oscar-nominated fiancée, Rooney Mara, and the rest of the rescue squad have taken the cows to a Farm Sanctuary in north Los Angeles County.