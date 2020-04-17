Johnny Depp is now on Instagram, thanks fans for support

Looks like even the celebrities are finding it difficult to cope with the lockdown.

Now, Hollywood celeb Johnny Depp has joined Instagram and we can only imagine that he's bored out of his wits -- prompting him to become a part of the photo sharing application.

Barely two posts old, Johnny already has 1.7 million followers and counting on his profile.

In his first post, Johnny thanked his fans and wrote, "Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute" in a picture of himself. Instagram then welcomed him with a comment on the picture writing: "welcome to our magical world Johnny!"

In the second post, Johnny shared a video and captioned it: "Isolation. Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial." He was heard saying: “Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to [join social media] until now,” he added. “Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives.”

Johnny Depp then asked everyone to “care for one another.”