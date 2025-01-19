Man of Steel actor who rose to fame with Superman role in DC films has now become a father. The actor and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso welcomed their first child together and were spotted recently on a stroll with a baby stroller. Natalie was seen walking the stroller with the face of the babay hidden from the paparazzi.

Advertisment

Many publications carried pictures of the couple with the stroller and reported that the two might be engaged as Natalie also sported a huge diamond ring. The couple has not revealed the gender or name of their baby.

For the outing, Henry dressed in a white button-down shirt and dark blue jeans. Natalie kept things casual in a black boho maxi dress and a flowing green cardigan.

Henry Cavill busy with live-action Voltron film shooting

Advertisment

Henry Cavill is currently busy filming the live-action Voltron movie. He took some time off from work and spent time with his growing family. The film also stars Daniel Quinn-Toye. It is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber with a screenplay he co-wrote with Ellen Shanman.

Advertisment

Henry Cavill's pregnancy announcement

Henry Cavill first announced the news of Natalie's pregnancy during an interview with Access Hollywood at the premiere of his upcoming film, Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, last year. He said at the time, "My parents inspired me to embrace fatherhood. I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both excited about it.”

In an earlier interview with Men's Health UK, Henry expressed a desire to be an active and energetic parent. "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling around like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have been seeing each other for some years now. It was in 2021 when they shared their romance on the public space. That year, he made his relationship Instagram official, "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."