It’s not been a great time for Chinese actress Zhao Lusi who gained crazy fame with Hidden Love. The actress’s health has been a concern ever since a picture of hers went viral in which she is seen sitting on a wheelchair. The actress was hospitalised a few days ago and things haven’t been looking particularly spectacular for her.

The actress is now on her road to recovery. She recently opened up about her tumultuous experiences involving abuse, blackmailing and mental health struggles being a reason for her health issue.

What happened with Zhao Lusi?

After her fans got extremely worried for her, a close friend of the actress revealed that a company member had mistreated her, while others in the organisation reportedly ignored the situation. Her management soon after confirmed that she had paused all work commitments.

They issued a statement saying, “On the 18th, Ms Zhao Lusi suddenly felt unwell and immediately went to the hospital for examination and treatment. She is currently following the doctor's advice for recovery and rest."

After this shocked her fans, the actress apologised for everything and explained how her illness and struggles had deeply affected her.

As per her friend's statement, the actress admitted she hadn’t always been open about her challenges, taking some responsibility while criticising the harmful culture of silencing victims.

The actress described incidents of being physically hit by a teacher during tutoring sessions. As an adult, she faced similar abuse after failing an acting audition but felt pressured to stay silent. Zhao revealed that the abuser exposed by her friend not only harmed her but also threatened self-harm to manipulate her.

All of this took a mental toll on her and led her into depression. As a result, her weight dropped to a dangerous 37 kgs. She explained that she was meanwhile being blackmailed and controlled by the abuser, who used threats and emotional manipulation to exercise control over her.