Here's how Jenna Dewan celebrated her 'perfect' 40th birthday

Jenna Dewan turned 40 on December 3. Recently, she took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt message about acting responsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'As much as i would’ve loved to celebrate this milestone birthday with a wild bash amongst all of our friends and family...we are in the middle of a pandemic. And i care deeply about other peoples lives. So instead, i celebrated at home with Steve, Evie and Callum and it was PERFECT,' she wrote.





Evie is her daughter Everly, seven, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. She is also mom to nine-month-old son Callum whom she shares with her fiance Steve Kazee.

Dewan added in her Instagram post: 'This year has been challenging but has also taught me so much about myself, the world and who i want to be in it.

'And because I’m someone who believes it all happens for a reason, i will take all the lessons into this next chapter and create with awe and intention and trust. Love you all!!'



In October, the dancer and actress Jenna spoke to Elle about motherhood and her relationship with Kazee, also an actor.

She revealed that because they have been spending so much time in the house due to homeschooling and the pandemic, they like to set a lively home environment.

'I think we're all in the house so much that sometimes, it's just nice to have music on. Everly has particular requests and then Steve... he's got incredible taste in music,' she shared.

She also revealed how Kazee goes all out to keep the romance alive between them.

'Steve surprised me with a little movie night, one night, Dewan said. 'He made little tickets for a date night in, movie tickets, and it was nice just to switch the routine up a little bit.'