Henry Cavill reveals the identity of his new girlfriend

Superman Henry Cavill is sharing his new love on his Instagram account.



Cavill, who was recently spotted with his lady love in London confirmed all the rumours about the mystery girl. By posting a picture, in which both can be seen playing chess and Cavill simply gazing at her love Natalie Viscuso.



Earlier, when the couple were spotted they were wearing masks so it was hard to recognize the girl, and then there were some reports, stating that the masked girl he was spotted with was Canadian environmental scientist Danielle Beausole but now Cavill himself confirmed the identity of her girlfriend.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” he captioned the post.

Superman's love Natalie Viscuso also shared the same photo on her own Instagram account and captioned it, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️." As per reports, Natalie is a Hollywood studio executive and also worked on an episode of the MTV reality show 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2005!

Henry Cavill was previously linked to Kaley Cuoco in 2013. They however dated for only a couple of weeks. He then dated stunt double Lucy Cork in 2018 and parted ways after a year of being together.



On the work front, He was most recently seen in ‘ Zack Snyder Justice League’ as he reprised his famous role of Superman and is also reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia in 'The Witcher' S2.