Hema Malini celebrates 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra, shares sweet picture

One of Bollywood's iconic couples Dharmendra and Hema Malini are celebrating their 42 years of togetherness.



The veterans, whose love story is not hidden from the world, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today (May 2).



Marking the special day, Malini, who has ventured into politics now, shared a sweet photo of them together.



In the picture, the evergreen beauty Hema Malini is just looking gorgeous in a simple golden beige saree, meanwhile, the 86-year-old actor is looking handsome in a white shirt.



Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Hema wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed".

Meanwhile, Dharmendra who was admitted to the hospital last week due to some back issue has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now.

Thanking all the fans for good wishes, the actor shared a video message on his social media handles. In the video, he said "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don`t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's love story is not an ordinary one at all. The couple first met on the set of the 1970 film 'Tum Haseen Main Jawan' in which they both played the lead role. Back then, Dharmendra instantly fell in love with the dream girl, but Hema was not interested in him at all, as he was a married man. However, Hema, who already rejected the proposals from so many big stars including Jeetendra, eventually fell in love with Dharmendra while shooting for ' Pratiggya'.



The couple started dating secretly and faced several hurdles in between, and crossing all the couple got married in the year 1980. The couple share two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.