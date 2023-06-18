Heart of Stone trailer: It's Alia Bhatt vs Gal Gadot in this spy film

The wait is finally over! The first trailer for Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone is here, and it's full of jaw-dropping action and drama. The cast and crew of the espionage thriller reunited at Netflix’s Tudum fan festival in São Paulo, Brazil, where they debuted the first trailer of the upcoming Netflix movie. Heart of Stone trailer: The first footage introduced Gal as the spy Rachel Stone, who is part of a secret agency called the Charter and is not allowed to have any friends, no relationships and the only thing that is important in their life is world peace.

Sophie Okonedo, who is apparently playing the boss warns Rachel in the trailer, ''You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships. What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter.”

Rachel is among the highly trained agents, who have no political leanings or national allegiances and are "working together to keep peace in a turbulent world."

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with the movie, is playing the main antagonist, Keya Dhawan. Keya is the major threat to the agency, as she steals its most valuable asset, a heart.

''Heart or no heart, I’m coming for you," Gadot says in the trailer.

The almost two-minute trailer is action-packed with Gadot performing some jaw-dropping stuns. Watch the trailer here: More about the movie: The movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Sophie Okonedo, and others in pivotal roles.

The action thriller has been helmed by Tom Harper, best known for directing critically acclaimed shows like Peaky Blinders and War and Peace, among others. The movie has been written by Greg Rucka and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder.



The official synopsis for Heart of Stone reads, "Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset."

