Hawkeye to premiere with two episodes on Disney+, new trailer out

Marvel studios next big series 'Hawkeye' is all set to release on Disney+ very soon, and before the release, makers has unveiled their plan to launch the series with two episodes on its November 24 debut.



The debut date for the Hawkeye series had already been announced, and the Twitter account shared the news of extra episode alongside a new teaser trailer.

You season 3 review: The malice is oh-so-attractive! Take a bow, Penn Badgley & Victoria Pedretti



The show will feature Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton after playing him several times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' #Hawkeye, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SpLua8gh0W — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) October 14, 2021 ×

According to Deadline, after the initial debut, subsequent episodes will be out each Wednesday.



The show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox. The series is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

‘Succession’ Returns, with no real people involved

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.



'Hawkeye' is the latest Marvel series to come to the Disney Plus streaming service, after popular other shows like 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and others.