Harry Styles marks the end of his Love On Tour with a heartwarming note

English singer and actor Harry Styles penned a long loved-up note for his fans as his Love On Tour came to an end this Saturday following a two-year run. The 29-year-old singer wrapped the final show of his concert series on Saturday. He'll now begin working on other projects that have been grabbing headlines for all the right reasons.

"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life," Styles wrote alongside a photograph of himself bowing to an audience. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honour to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles concluded. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Check it out below!

Styles also shared a behind-the-scenes video on his Instagram feed. "To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever," the former One Direction member captioned the post. Check it out below!

Love On Tour took Styles across the United States, South America, Asia, Europe and Australia. His last show was scheduled in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Meanwhile earlier this week, the singer made a comeback at Madame Tussauds nearly a decade after his debut at the wax museum. In total, seven sculptures of Styles, which capture him striking different poses, have been unveiled by Madame Tussauds in seven different cities, including London, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney. The official unveiling of the wax figures is scheduled for July 27.

