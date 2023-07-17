Harry Styles' 7 life-size wax figures unveiled at Madame Tussauds: Watch

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles is making a comeback at Madame Tussauds nearly a decade after his debut at the wax museum. In total, seven sculptures of Styles, which capture him striking different poses, have been unveiled by Madame Tussauds in seven different cities, including London, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney.

The official unveiling of the wax figures is scheduled for July 27. In one of the wax statues, Styles is seen donning an outfit inspired by his fashion choice at the My Policeman premiere in 2022.

Featuring a large flower broach, a double-breasted hunter green blazer, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and a bright green handbag, Styles' Madame Tussauds look took expert artists more than 10 months to create.

The other six figures will be seen dressed in Styles' favourite looks from over the years, including his pink, embroidered, double-breasted suit, pink leather waistcoat with an oversized pink fur coat and rainbow-sequined jumpsuit, both of which Styles wore for his 2022 Coachella performance.

For those unaware, the singer made his Madame Tussauds debut nearly a decade ago with his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

The museum, in an official press release, said that the Styles collection comes after “years and thousands of fan requests”.

Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said, "Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sellout tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture."

Jobson added, "When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide."

