Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Celebrities pour in wishes for the legendary actor

Today, on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 78th birthday, and on his special day, several Bollywood celebrities are sending their heartfelt wishes to the legendary actor.



From Ayushmann Khurrana to Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn took to social accounts to share their warm wishes to the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram to share a picture of them and wrote "Happy birthday, Amitabh Ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let`s call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you."

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to extend her wish, ''Happy Birthday Amit Ji, wishing you health and happiness always''. she wrote.



By sharing his picture with BigB, Ajay Devgn Tweeted, ''Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir.''

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of himself with Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan, and wrote, “@juniorbachchan & me having our own moment as @SrBachchan Sir on stage. Don’t miss our version of the Iconic Saara Jamana Jacket with lights. The Unforgettable Tour 2008.”

Kamal Hasaan tweeted, ''Growing taller every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend. An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness''.

Prabhas wrote on Instagram, Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!” Bhumi Pednekar wrote in an Instagram story, “Happy birthday Amitabh sir, wishing you a wonderful day and year ahead. You are a source of inspiration to me and many others, thank you for encouraging us to continually elevate and better our craft.''

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to extend wishes to the Bollywood megastar by sharing an old picture with him."Happy birthday Bachchan Saab ... dher saara pyaar sir @SrBachchan ....#oneandonly #legend" she penned down in the caption.