Hans Zimmer 60 minutes interview: This is what the Musician said over retirement questions

Moviegoers sometimes fail to realise the music that is playing in the background of a popular film. They will enjoy the dialogues and the plot, but they will overlook the rhythmic music that plays throughout the movie and holds the film narrative together. Producers and studios started to seek the German-born composer by the name of Hans Zimmer. He wrote a lot of tunes that have become indelible in people's memories, are utterly ageless, and may even transport you to a certain scene in a movie, if you have seen one in the last 40 years.

Tunes across genres

You name it—action-packed movies, romantic comedies, dramas. All genres are touched by Hans Zimmer. He has appeared in some of the most iconic blockbuster movies. Think of the screaming violins in the movie Psycho or even recall the haunting tuba in the movie Jaws, they hold the expertise of Hans Zimmer. One of the most showcased works by Hans Zimmer is the fantastic movie, the 1994 film, The Lion King. It should be mentioned here that Hans Zimmer won an Oscar for his work in Lion King.

Hans Zimmer revelations during 60 minutes interview

Hans Zimmer described himself as somebody who is deeply in love with music, and deeply in love with movies, and is playful. During the 60 minutes interview, he said that he loves to play, like, any other musician does, with no bounds over language.

What Hans Zimmer said about his retirement?

While speaking about his retirement, Hans Zimmer said that he is 65 years old now and people are asking his if he is going to retire and asking weather he is going to go and put his feet up?. Over this, Hans Zimmer said that no he is not retireing as he is full of ideas and is just getting started.

Hans Zimmer talks about his mom and dad

Hans Zimmer revealed that he learnt about piano from his mother, a classically-trained pianist. He also spoke about his dad who was an extraordinarily appalling jazz clarinetist. He had a great enthusiasm. "In the middle of his work day, he'd get out the clarinet. I'd be banging around on-- and-- and we'd be jamming, you know? So that's where I got the joy," he said during the interview.