Halsey calls breast milk best skincare ingredient: 'It's full of antioxidants'

Did you know the best skin care ingredient that Halsey recommends? It's breast milk. The singer welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, and ever since the birth of their son, the singer has been following one skincare routine that is not only good for the skin but also for her little bundle of joy.

Recently, the 28-year-old singer revealed the skincare item that she has been using for a while now. During her interview with Nylon, the Grammy nominee said that after having a son, their skincare routine has really changed.

"I've always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what's on your face," the singer, who uses “she/they” pronouns, said.

They added, "I love the Biologique Repecharge's colostrum VG serum, which I got into when I first had my son."



Further sharing, the singer explained how she discovered that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever.



"I started breastfeeding, and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever because it's so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process," they said.



Earlier this month, Halsey shared some cute photos on their Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "ces derniers temps 🐚 (lately in English).