Hailey Beiber shares photo from the hospital one year after undergoing heart surgery

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her health woes in a recent post on Instagram. Hailey shared a candid snap from a hospital bed which was reportedly taken just moments after she underwent heart surgery. Hailet suffered a mini-stroke last year, which ultimately led her to a diagnosis of patent foramen ovale(PFO). PFO is a small opening in the heart which often closes after birth. UCLA Health indicates PFOs do not cause strokes, but may increase the risk of stroke.

Hailey will be celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband Justin Beiber.

"This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke," she wrote across the image.

"So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors." She added, "A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

Last year, Hailey and Justin were "sitting at breakfast" when she began suffering from "stroke-like symptoms" and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Hailey recalled how her fingertips began feeling "numb and weird," and when her husband asked if she was OK, she said she "couldn't speak."



She added, "The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke."



The model eventually had to undergo a series of medical tests overnight as doctors attempted to rule out the possibility of a stroke. It was later diagnosed that she had suffered from a TIA — transient ischemic attack, which is commonly referred to as a mini-stroke.



"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.



"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"